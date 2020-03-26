Xbox Game Pass mobile apps now support perks

Last week, Microsoft announced Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks, a new way for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to get even more with their monthly subscription. Through Perks, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can get new benefits including DLC, in-game content and more – all for free. Microsoft recently updated its Xbox Game Pass app for iOS and Android with support for perks.

With the updated mobile apps, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can view the perks that are available for them and also claim them right from the mobile app. This update also fixes the bug that caused the app to crash when you try to remote uninstall a game to your console.

You can download the Xbox Game Pass app here from Play Store and App Store.