While Xbox Game Pass is getting several new additions during May, including big name games such as DayZ and Red Dead Redemption 2, it’s also time to say goodbye to several games as they leave the Game Pass library.

First up is GTA V, which is set to leave on May 7th. The good news is that if you want your Rockstar fill, Red Dead Redemption 2 will be joining the service on the same day – you’re just trading in your steely-wheely-automobiley experience for a rootin’, tootin’, shootin’ one.

GTA V has only been on Xbox Game Pass since January 3rd, making its departure all the more sadder. If you’re a Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you can buy GTA V for 20% off before it leaves the Game Pass library. Just be quick about it, as GTA V will be leaving the service tomorrow.

The other games set to leave are listed below. All the following games will be making their departure on May 15th, meaning you’ve got a little more time to decide if you want to buy them

Black Desert

Doom

Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2

Metal Gear Survive

The Banner Saga

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

As with GTA V, subscribers to the service can get 20% off any of the above games if you want to permanently keep them after their removal from the Xbox Game Pass library.

If you’re looking to join Xbox Game Pass, you can always get your first month of Xbox Game Pass for PC for just $1.