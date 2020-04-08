Yesterday, Microsoft announced that Xbox Game Pass subscription service is coming to Japan on April 14. You can find the pricing details below.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate – 1,100 JPY per month.

Xbox Game Pass – 425 JPY per month.

Xbox Game Pass for PC – 425 JPY per month.

With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you get Xbox Live Gold and over 100 high-quality games for one low monthly price. Also, joining Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will upgrade your remaining Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass for Console or Xbox Game Pass for PC time into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for the same amount of time, up to 36 months.

Source: Microsoft