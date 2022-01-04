Now that we’re all back to work in the new year, Xbox has given us something to look forward to, plenty of new fantastic games coming to Xbox Game Pass this January.

With Mass Effect Legendary Edition leading the charge alongside a plethora of excellent indie games, January marks another excellent month for Xbox Game Pass members. Without any further ado, here are the games available through Xbox Game Pass this month:

Gorogoa (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available Today

Winner of Debut Game at the 2018 BAFTA Games Awards, Gorogoa is an elegant evolution of the puzzle genre, told through a beautifully hand-drawn story designed and illustrated by Jason Roberts.

Olija (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available Today

Olija is a game about Faraday’s quest, a man shipwrecked then trapped in the mysterious country of Terraphage. Armed with a legendary harpoon, he and other castaways try to leave this hostile country to return to their homelands.

The Pedestrian (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available Today

The Pedestrian is a 2.5D side-scrolling puzzle platformer. You are The Pedestrian! Enter into a dynamic 3D world with stunning graphics and challenging puzzles. You play by rearranging and reconnecting public signs in order to explore and advance through each engaging environment.

Embr (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 6

Fight fires for fun and profit in this unpredictable and frantic multiplayer game. Team up with friends, take on daily challenges and climb to the top of the corporate firefighting ladder. More than one way to become a hero!

Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Console and PC) – January 6

One person is all that stands between humanity and the greatest threat it’s ever faced. Relive the legend of Commander Shepard in the highly acclaimed Mass Effect trilogy with the Mass Effect Legendary Edition.

Outer Wilds (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 6

Strap on your hiking boots, check your oxygen levels, and get ready to venture into space. Use a variety of unique gadgets to probe your surroundings, track down mysterious signals, decipher ancient alien writing, and roast the perfect marshmallow.

Spelunky 2 (Console and PC) – January 13

Spelunky 2 builds upon the unique, randomized challenges that made the original a roguelike classic, offering a huge adventure designed to satisfy players old and new. Meet the next generation of explorers as they find themselves on the Moon, searching for treasure and missing family.

The Anacrusis (Game Preview)(Console and PC) – January 13

Available day one on Xbox Game Pass: The Anacrusis is a four-player, cooperative first-person shooter set aboard a massive starship stranded at the edge of explored space. Team up with your friends in an infinitely-replayable fight against alien hordes to unlock perks, weapons, and new ways to play that you can share with your team!

As always, it’s not all good news when Xbox announces what’s coming to Xbox Game Pass, as it comes coupled with the announcement of a selection of games leaving the service. This time around the games leaving Xbox Game Pass on January 15th are as follows: