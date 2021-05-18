Xbox has outlined the huge bounty of games coming to Xbox Game Pass across the rest of May, with another 15 titles set to be added across console, cloud, and PC.

There are so many games being added in this batch we might even have to do away with our traditional format giving a little spiel about each of the games! But we would be remiss if we didn’t highlight at least a few of the games coming this month.

For the rest of May, the games set to be added to Xbox Game Pass are as follows:

Whatever genre of games you’re into, it looks like there’s something that should catch your interest this May. Whether it’s driving through the frozen tundra in SnowRunner, dodgeball PvP action in Knockout City, or the tabletop inspired RPG of Solasta: Crown of the Magister, there’s plenty to choose from.

On top of all this, as of today, Xbox Cloud Gaming users will have even more games to play with on-screen touch controls.

Banjo-Tooie

Call of the Sea

Genesis Noir

Narita Boy

Nier: Automata Become As Gods Edition

Rain on Your Parade

Two Point Hospital

While May is bringing in a huge haul of games to Xbox Game Pass, it will sadly also have a few games departing the service at the end of the month on May 31st. The games leaving this time around are: