It’s September! And you know what that means, that’s right, it’s time for another round of games to be added to Xbox Game Pass to give you even more to play and enjoy.

Featuring two Day One releases, as well as six other games, Xbox Game Pass is seeing a good haul of games throughout the first half of September, and even if these games aren’t your thing, then worry not as, like always, there’ll be more in the latter half of the month.

Craftopia – (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 2nd

In Craftopia there’s a staggering amount for you to do. This open-world survival action game combines everything from the developer’s favourite games, so alongside the exploration and the hack and slash combat, you can also farm, capture monsters, and automate your survival routine.

Final Fantasy XIII – (Console and PC) – September 2

Final Fantasy XIII is a fantasy RPG in which a band of brave humans struggle against fate in the utopian sky city of Cocoon and the primaeval world of Pulse. Follow stylish heroine Lightning’s fast-paced battles and high adventure in a mysterious new world.

Signs of the Sojourner – (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 2

In this narrative card game about relationships and communication, navigate conversations in a colourful world reminiscent of our own. Learn and grow through the cards you choose to play. Who will you become? What will you leave behind?

Surgeon Simulator 2 – (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 2

Releasing Day One onto Xbox Game Pass, Surgeon Simulator 2 puts Bob’s life back in your hands. With up to four co-op it’s up to you to unearth the mysteries of the Bossa Labs Medical Facility and save Bob’s life. Get ready to team up for trauma!

Crown Trick – (Console and PC) – September 7

Enter a labyrinth that moves as you move, where mastering the elements is key to defeating enemies and uncovering the mysteries of this underground world. With a new experience awaiting every time you enter the dungeon, let the power bestowed by the crown guide you in this challenging adventure!

Breathedge – (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 9

Survive in outer space! Together with your immortal chicken, discover the truth behind your sudden spaceship crash. Craft tools, pilot vehicles, and even control space stations to survive and explore the wreckage.

Nuclear Throne – (Console and PC) – September 9

Nuclear Throne is a post-apocalyptic roguelike-like top-down shooter. Not ‘the final hope of humanity’ post-apocalyptic, but ‘humanity is extinct and mutants and monsters now roam the world’ post-apocalyptic. Fight your way through the wastelands with powerful weaponry, collecting radiation to mutate some new limbs and abilities.

The Artful Escape – (Console and PC) – September 9

Also coming to Xbox Game Pass on Day One, in The Artful Escape you’re a teenage guitar prodigy who sets out on a psychedelic journey to inspire his stage persona and confront the legacy of a dead folk legend. Starring voice performances by Michael Johnston, Caroline Kinley, Lena Headey, Jason Schwartzman, Mark Strong, and Carl Weathers.

While this is a great selection of games to enjoy as part of your Xbox Game Pass subscription, it’s not all good news sadly, as, throughout the first half of this month, there will be an assortment of games leaving Xbox Game Pass as well.

Leaving September 13

Red Dead Online (Cloud and Console)

Leaving September 15