Xbox has announced the latest games to be coming to Xbox Game Pass this June, kicking things off with The Wild at Heart available today.

For now, there have only been four games announced for the first half of this June, but never fear, there should be plenty more to be excited about as the month goes on.

The Wild at Heart (Cloud) – Available Today

The Wild at Heart is an utterly charming puzzle adventure game through a gorgeously handcrafted world. With a horde of magical Spritelings to break stuff, collect loot, fight enemies, and build new paths, The Wild at Heart is a lovely Pikmin-esque adventure.

For Honor (Cloud and Console) – June 3

Ubisoft’s competitive PvP melee combat brawler is coming to Game Pass this month, with a whole slew of content to enjoy from the games long update filled development. With 28 Heroes, 31 maps, and thousands of gear items there’s plenty to sink your sword, axe, or staff, into.

Backbone (PC) – June 8

In Backbone, you play as a raccoon detective, and honestly what more would you ever need to know? If you’re not already enthralled, Backbone is an animal-filled detective post-noir adventure through a dystopian Vancouver where you uncover a mystery that will unravel the fabric of society, so what’s not to love?

Darkest Dungeon (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 10

The Xbox Wire post calls Darkest Dungeon a “challenging gothic roguelike turn-based RPG about the psychological stresses of adventuring,” which is true, but just imagine all of that turned up to 11. Darkest Dungeon is absolutely punishing and all the more rewarding for it. With stress and sanity to manage just as much as items and combat, Darkest Dungeon is amazingly deep and a fantastically bleak time.

The lineup might look a little sparse for now, but don’t forget that in under two weeks now we’ll be having the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase as part of E3 on June 13th which will no doubt add plenty more upcoming games to the Xbox Game Pass lineup.

As always, it isn’t all good news with Xbox Game Pass, as there will be a smattering of games leaving the service on the 15th of June. These games are: