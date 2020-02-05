Xbox Game Pass has just announced the first additions to Xbox Game Pass for February 2020.

Arriving on February 6th, Xbox Game Pass will see the addition of two AAA titles to Xbox’s subscription service.

First up is Final Fantasy 15, Square Enix’s adventurous boy-band journey wrapped in a deep fantasy world.

“FINAL FANTASY XV is the highly anticipated next instalment in the legendary series that defined storytelling and adventure in video games. Featuring action heavy combat, innovative gameplay, and immersive graphics that push the limits of modern hardware, HDR enhanced for richer, more luminous colours. FINAL FANTASY XV is an awe-inspiring tale that transports audiences into its vivid imagining of a fantasy world based in reality.”

Secondly, Microsoft’s subscription service will see the addition of Wolfenstein: Youngblood, a co-op FPS by MachineGames.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood is the first modern co-op Wolfenstein adventure. Team up with a friend or play solo as one of BJ Blazkowicz’s twin daughters and wield a powerful arsenal of new weapons, gadgets, and abilities to liberate Paris from the Nazis.

February 13th will see the addition of another, smaller title: Death Squared. This intriguing co-op adventure is a fun adventure for four players. With a campaign and additional party mode, there’s a lot of content here.