Xbox has announced the games coming to Xbox Game Pass throughout May, and this month’s a real doozy.

After a lacklustre Games with Gold offering for this May, Xbox Game Pass is here to more than make up for it, with nine titles being added to the service across console, PC and cloud.

Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Console and PC) – May 4

Kicking off this month is Dragon Quest Builders 2 which is available now. As the second blocky adventure within the Dragon Quest universe, you’ll be honing your skills into being a master builder, as you explore vast islands, help townsfolk, gather recourses and fight monsters.

FIFA 21 (Console and PC) EA Play – May 6

Coming to the service through EA Play, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and PC members can hit the pitch for the latest and greatest in the FIFA series. Whether you’re after just some refined footballing gameplay or the FIFA Ultimate Team mode with all of its controversies, there’s plenty to sink your teeth into.

Outlast 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 6

Set within the same universe as the first Outlast, Outlast 2 is a horror-filled adventure into the “depths of the human mind and its dark secrets,” or alternately, a spooky rural village, if you don’t believe the blurb from Xbox Wire.

Steep (Cloud and Console) – May 6

With quite literally mountains of fresh white snow to conquer, Steep simply sets you loose to ski, snowboard, toboggan, parachute, and wingsuit your way down the mountain into the nearest hospital after countless broken bones.

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster (Console and PC) – May 13

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster brings the timeless classics back with vastly improved graphical fidelity. With over 100 hours of content between the two titles, you can fully immerse yourself in the world of Spira and its new and improved looks.

Just Cause 4: Reloaded (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 13

Featuring a smattering of more content than the base game, Just Cause 4: Reloaded is an explosive romp no matter how many extra cosmetics and vehicles are included. With a wingsuit, a rocket launcher, and an island to explode, what more could you ask for?

Psychonauts (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 13

A psychic adventure from the mind of Tim Schafer. Psychonauts follows the story of a young psychic named Razputin as you travel into peoples minds to discover and mend what ails them.

Red Dead Online (Cloud and Console) – May 13

As if Grand Theft Auto V and its massively popular online mode weren’t enough, you can now enjoy Red Dead Online through your Xbox Game Pass Subscription. With a huge gorgeous world to explore, it’s no doubt the perfect backdrop to grief other players in as you steal their horse.

Remnant: From the Ashes (PC) – May 13

In this souls-like adjacent title, the world has been thrown into chaos by an evil corrupting entity. So of course it’s up to you, as one of the last remnants of humanity, to shoot your way through it to reclaim what was once lost.

It isn’t all good news this month, however, as there are a number of titles that will be leaving Xbox Game Pass this month on May 15th.