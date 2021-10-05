Microsoft has finally announced the games due to arrive on Xbox Game Pass throughout the first half of October, and with three day one releases there’s a lot to be excited for.

Xbox Game Pass may have already seen a slew of announcements and reveals throughout the past weeks, but that doesn’t mean Xbox is anywhere near done, as, as always, theres’ another batch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass for us all to enjoy.

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator – (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available Today

Be the leader of wobblers from ancient lands, spooky places, and fantasy worlds. Watch them fight in simulations made with the wobbliest physics system ever created, make your own wobblers in the unit creator and send your army off to fight your friends in multiplayer.

The Procession to Calvary (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 7

Pilfer from pirates, conspire with cardinals and perform miracles with an incompetent magician. The Procession to Calvary is a Pythonesque adventure game made from Renaissance paintings and a spiritual successor to the critically acclaimed Four Last Things.

Visage (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 7

Explore a mysterious ever-changing house in a slow-paced, atmospheric world that combines both uncannily comforting and horrifyingly realistic environments, and enjoy a genuinely terrifying experience.

Back 4 Blood (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 12

Launching day one on Xbox Game Pass: Back 4 Blood is a thrilling cooperative first-person shooter from the creators of the critically acclaimed Left 4 Dead franchise. Experience the intense 4 player co-op narrative campaign, competitive multiplayer as human or Ridden, and frenetic gameplay that keeps you in the action.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light (PC) – October 12

A new power is born out of the ancient Pyramid Ship above Europa’s frozen frontier and a dark empire has risen beneath. In Destiny 2: Beyond Light, join your fellow Guardians and bring down the empire at any cost – even if it means wielding the Darkness itself.

Ring of Pain (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 14

Enter the Ring of Pain, a roguelike card crawler where encounters come to you. Each step around the ring a dire decision. Go for the loot or backstab a creeping horror? Meet strange friends bearing gifts and treasure. Choose your gear wisely to survive and discover the secrets of the Ring of Pain.



The Riftbreaker (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – October 14

Launching day one on Xbox Game Pass: You are an elite scientist/commando inside an advanced Mecha-Suit capable of dimensional rift travel. Hack & slash countless enemies. Build up your base, collect samples and research new inventions to survive.

The Good Life (Cloud, Console, and PC) I– October 15

Launching day one on Xbox Game Pass: Enjoy everyday life while solving a murder mystery in Rainy Woods – known as the “happiest town in the world” – in this all-new “Debt Repayment RPG”!

As always, a new batch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass means another of games batch is leaving Xbox Game Pass. On the 15th of October we will be saying goodbye to: