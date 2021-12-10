Microsoft has renamed Xbox Game Pass for PC to PC Game Pass to simplify things a little, while also announcing a haul of games for the service.

Alongside the new name, during The Game Awards, Microsoft also revealed the previously teased batch of unannounced games that will be coming to PC Game Pass in the future.

The games coming to PC Game Pass on day one in the future are as follows:

Sniper Elite 5

Pigeon Simulator

Trek to Yomi

Unannounced game from Hugecalf Studios

Apart from Sniper Elite 5, which will be getting its own announcement during the [email protected] Gathering Showcase tomorrow, the rest of these unannounced games are due to be revealed sometime during The Game Awards, so we shouldn’t have to wait long for the name of Hugecalf Studio’s next game.

These four brand new games join the already established list of games coming to PC Game Pass on day one, which Microsoft previously released in an email from the fictional Melissa McGamepass.

The list of day one games coming to PC Game Pass is as follows: