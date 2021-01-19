Xbox Game Pass adds Yakuza, The Medium, Control and more

A new batch of Xbox Game Pass games are coming for console, PC and Android users.



Starting on January 21st, subscribers to any version of the Xbox Game Pass subscription service will see a large number of new titles available to play including three new titles in the Yakuza series. Thanks to Xbox Game Pass, subscribers almost have the entirety of the Yakuza franchise available to play.

Control (PC) – January 21

After a secretive agency in New York is invaded by an otherworldly threat, you become the Director struggling to regain control. This third-person, action-adventure game will challenge you to master a combination of supernatural abilities that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Read our review of Control here.

Desperados III (Android, Console, and PC) – January 21

Desperados III is the long-awaited prequel to Desperados: Wanted Dead or Alive. A story-driven, tactical stealth game featuring a colorful cast of characters that epitomize the Wild West, Desperados III takes players on an adventure through rural towns, swamps, and riverbanks, to their ultimate, gun-slinging showdown!

Read our review of Desperados 3 here.

Donut County (Android, Console, and PC) [email protected] – January 21

Donut County is a story-based, physics puzzle game where you play as an ever-growing hole in the ground. Meet cute characters, steal their trash, and throw them in a hole.

Outer Wilds (Android) [email protected] – January 21

Explore for the sake of your curiosity with a hand-crafted solar system filled with secrets to discover and perils to avoid while exploring space. Players are given a variety of tools to aid in their space-backpacking adventure: their very own spaceship and jetpack, a surveyor probe for scouting and taking pictures, and a signal scope to track down audio signals as well as view landmarks from afar.

Cyber Shadow (Android, Console, and PC) [email protected] – January 26

The world has been taken over by synthetic lifeforms. A desperate plea for help sets Shadow on a journey to uncover what started the path to perpetual ruin. Slash through the techno hordes, leap past traps, and nimbly navigate the ruins of Mekacity. Only you can unlock the secrets to your clan’s ancient powers in Cyber Shadow, the quintessential Ninja Action game.

The Medium (Xbox Series X|S and PC) [email protected] – January 28

Available with Xbox Game Pass on day one! Discover a dark mystery only a medium can solve. Travel to an abandoned hotel resort and use your unique psychic abilities to uncover its deeply disturbing secrets, solve dual-reality puzzles, survive encounters with sinister spirits, and explore two realities at the same time.

Yakuza 3 Remastered (Android, Console, and PC) – January 28

In a quest to abandon their bloody past, Kazuma Kiryu and adoptive daughter Haruka Sawamura leave the unforgiving streets of Kamurocho for the island of Okinawa to run the Morning Glory Orphanage. Despite his efforts, trouble shadows Kiryu and the oorphanage is soon entangled in a deadly power struggle. Can Kiryu rescue the children’s home and escape his past for good?

Yakuza 4 Remastered (Android, Console, and PC) – January 28

A murder in Tojo Clan territory soon sets off an investigation by a small Tojo branch consisting of Kazuma Kiryu, Masayoshi Tanimura, Shun Akiyama, and Taiga Saejima. Follow the four playable protagonists as they unravel a hidden battle over money, power, status, and honor and a mysterious woman at the center of it all. With underground forces readily willing to kill to protect their secrets, the search seems to lead to more questions than answers.

Yakuza 5 Remastered (Android, Console, and PC) – January 28

Kazuma Kiryu’s newfound calm as an unassuming cab driver comes to a sudden end as the standing peace between the Tojo Clan and Omi Alliance disintegrates. Forced to reckon with his past once more, the Dragon of Dojima returns to the criminal underworld to protect those he holds dear. With five playable protagonists across five major cities, follow Kiryu and his allies in their quest to navigate the corrupt underbelly and prevent an all-out turf war..