PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Dragon Ball FighterZ, and Saints Row IV: Re-Elected are currently free to play for all Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members until May 10th thanks to Xbox’s Free Play Days event.

All three games are free to play from right now (that’s May 7th, for anyone reading this in the future) until Sunday, May 10th, at 11:59pm PDT. They’re also all heavily discounted, meaning you can keep gaming for cheap even after the Free Play Days event is long over.

In order to take part in the Free Play Days event, you need either an Xbox Live Gold subscription or an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription (as Xbox Live Gold is included in Ultimate subscriptions).

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS is a battle royale shooter that pits 100 players against each other in a struggle for survival. Gather supplies and outwit your opponents to become the last person standing. PLAYERUNKNOWN, aka Brendan Greene, is a pioneer of the battle royale genre and the creator of the battle royale game modes in the ARMA series and H1Z1: King of the Kill. At PUBG Corp., Greene is working with a veteran team of developers to make PUBG into the world’s premiere battle royale experience.

DRAGON BALL FighterZ is born from what makes the DRAGON BALL series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its all-powerful fighters. Partnering with Arc System Works, DRAGON BALL FighterZ maximizes high end Anime graphics and brings easy to learn but difficult to master fighting gameplay. High-end Anime Graphics

Using the power of the Unreal engine and the talented team at Arc System Works, DRAGON BALL FighterZ is a visual tour-de-force. 3vs3 Tag/Support

Build your dream team and sharpen your skills to master high-speed tag combinations. Thrilling Online Features

Ranked matches, interactive lobby, crazy 6-player Party Match… There is something for every taste! Exclusive Story Mode

Discover a never-seen-before scenario featuring Android 21, a brand new character whose creation was supervised by Akira Toriyama himself. Spectacular Fights

Experience aerial combos, destructible stages and famous scenes from the DRAGON BALL anime in 60FPS and 1080p resolution!

The epic conclusion to the game that changed all the rules! The Saints have gone from the crackhouse to the White House—but the Earth has been invaded and it’s up to you to free the world from Overlord Zinyak and his alien empire. With homies new and old by your side, and an arsenal of superpowers and strange weapons, you must save the world in the wildest open world game ever! After the space faring antics of Saints Row IV, many fans asked what we could do next… the answer? Shoot The Devil in the face. Play as either Johnny Gat or Kinzie Kensington as you tear apart Hell in a quest to save the leader of the Saints’ soul. Historical icons, old friends, older enemies, a talking gun, a full length musical number, and a whole lot of other shenanigans all await you in the open world standalone expansion playground that is Saints Row: Gat Out Of Hell.

If you’re here for the deals, you can find them listed below. Just note that deals may vary by region.