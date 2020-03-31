The upcoming Xbox published Wasteland 3 has been delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Originally set to release on May 19th, 2020, the isometric RPG has been delayed until a slightly later date.

For those who have been eagerly awaiting the next entry in the Wasteland series, Wasteland 3 will see a three-month delay. The new date will now be August 28th, 2020.

“As with most companies, we moved to a work-from-home environment some weeks ago, and that’s of course introduced new challenges that many of us throughout the world have been learning to manage,” said Studio Head Brian Fargo.

“We’re in a great position with both Microsoft and Deep Silver supporting our desire to ensure the game launches in the best possible circumstances, and to add a few extra nights to ensure this is a stellar product on day one.”

“That’s file we’re putting into acting on beta feedback and suggestions, optimisation, polishing and refinements, and making sure we have an awesome co-op experience. We’re pouring our hearts into this game, and the last thing we want is to have anything but an amazing launch for a product we truly believe in.”

We have an important update on Wasteland 3’s release date. pic.twitter.com/hiX1CygcUk — Wasteland ?? (@Wasteland) March 31, 2020

Wasteland 3 is set to release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. The game will release on Xbox Game Pass.