A new rating on the Taiwan Entertainment Software Rating Information website suggests that the Xbox and PC exclusive The Ascent will be coming to PlayStation consoles.

With both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 listings for The Ascent being discovered on Taiwan’s Entertainment Software Rating Information website by Gematsu, it appears that the co-op twin-stick shooter could be imminently arriving on PlayStation consoles.

While The Ascent is published by Curve Digital in the west, it appears that in Taiwan, the game would instead be published and distributed by H2 Interactive.

Previously, developer Neon Giant acknowledged the desire for a PlayStation 5 version of the game, stating on Twitter that “while we don’t have anything to announce right now, we want you to know we hear you and the team are aware of the demand for a PS5 version.”

If you’ve not heard of it before, The Ascent is a solo and co-op Action-shooter RPG set in a cyberpunk world where mega-corporations own you and just about everything else for good measure. Once The Ascent Group collapses, all hell breaks loose and it’s up to you to rise up and take back some power for yourself.

It’s currently unclear just when The Ascent might release on PlayStation consoles. Judging by the time of this Taiwanese rating, it’s possible that the game could only have a six month exclusivity period with Xbox, meaning we’d see it on the 29th of January next year.