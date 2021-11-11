After recently returning so you can customise the latest generation Xbox Series X|S controllers, Microsoft has updated the Xbox Design Lab with even more personalisation options.

Since its return earlier this year, Xbox Design Lab has already been used by fans to create “hundreds of thousands of unique designs tailored to their personality and style,” but apparently that’s not quite unique enough, as Microsoft is adding new metallic finishes as well as rubberized grips.

Here’s a rundown of everything that’s been added in this Xbox Design Lab update:

Black rubberized grips available on both the back case and side grips for added comfort and control

19 new metallic finish colours for D-Pads and Triggers including: Sterling Silver, Pewter Silver, Gunmetal Silver, Abyss Black, Retro Pink, Deep Pink, Oxide Red, Zest Orange, Gold, Electric Volt, Velocity Green, Glacier Blue, Dragonfly Blue, Mineral Blue, Photon Blue, Midnight Blue, Regal Purple, Nocturnal Green, and Warm Gold

3 new colour options for controller parts Introducing Dragonfly Blue Military Green has been updated to Nocturnal Green Electric Green has been updated to Velocity Green



Alongside all these new customisation options, Microsoft is also introducing “inspired by” controller designs, which give you themed controllers based around a variety of games to get your customisation journey started.

Grips, metallic finishes, and your personality. ? Check out new ways to make it yours with our latest updates on Xbox Design Lab: https://t.co/uyHS7is4fC pic.twitter.com/Dk41XOdtDl — Xbox (@Xbox) November 11, 2021

If you want to have a play around to see what new designs you can make, the update to Xbox Design Lab is available now, so what are you waiting for! Keep in mind that if you purchase your customised controller, which starts at $69.99, it can take up to 3-4 weeks to be delivered.