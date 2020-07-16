Microsoft has clarified that Xbox cross-gen games will be around for longer than at first expected.

While Xbox cross-gen titles from Microsoft’s Xbox Game Studios first-party developers were already revealed to be around for the first year of the upcoming Xbox Series X’s life, Microsoft now says they’ll be around for a couple of years.

Revealed through a new Xbox blog post explaining that players “won’t be forced into the next generation”, Xbox boss Phil Spencer announced that the company will continue to support Xbox One consoles for longer than expected.

“We want every Xbox player to play all the new games from Xbox Game Studios,” Spencer said. “That’s why Xbox Game Studios titles we release in the next couple of years—like Halo Infinite—will be available and play great on Xbox Series X and Xbox One. We won’t force you to upgrade to Xbox Series X at launch to play Xbox exclusives.”

This news comes after Spencer’s expressive thoughts on next-gen exclusive games made their way across the internet with the Xbox boss stating that he believes generational exclusives are “completely counter to what gaming is about”.