If you’re having trouble creating a new Xbox account or changing your Gamertag, you’re not alone – Xbox Live is experiencing issues again.

The good news is that the team at Xbox Support says that it’s fully aware of the issue and investigating.

We're aware that some users may be unable to create new accounts or change their Gamertags & our teams are actively investigating. We'll provide updates here & on our status page when we have more info. https://t.co/PzAdjUFMJj — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) May 23, 2020

There isn’t much more information available on the issue right now, aside from the fact that the Support team are looking into it. For now, you’ll just have to live with not being able to change your Gamertag or create a new account.

We’ll update when the issue is resolved or if it somehow manages to get worse. In the meantime, you can keep on eye on the Xbox Live Status page to see how the problem’s coming along.

Xbox Live has been having its fair share of issues lately, with Xbox Live going down for several hours last night. It’s understandable, though, given that the online service is likely overwhelmed with gamers being smart and staying at home during a global pandemic.