With Gamescom 2021 quickly approaching, Xbox has announced their plans for the all-digital event, with a livestream on August 24th at 6:00 pm BST.

The Gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream is set to feature more information and “in-depth updates from some of our previously announced Xbox Game Studios titles alongside some of our third-party partners,” according to the Xbox Wire post announcing the dates.

While we’re not being told to expect announcements for brand new games, there will also be news about upcoming releases coming to Xbox Game Pass, as well as more news about “some of the incredible titles coming to Xbox this holiday,” which might just mean more Halo Infinite news.

Aside from Xbox’s upcoming holiday lineup, there’s still a lot to be excited about, even if there being no new game announcements doesn’t sound too interesting, as Xbox has a seriously huge amount of games in the works.

With Forza Motorsport, Fable, The Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, Halo Infinite, and Contraband all already announced, it’s possible that we might hear a little bit more about the incredible lineup of games coming to Xbox and Xbox Game Pass in the future, however, admittedly this is mostly just hopeful speculation.

We saved you a front-row seat. We technically got everyone a front-row seat, but we saved yours first, promise ? ? August 24th

? 6pm BST

? https://t.co/cjsY8ujwZy pic.twitter.com/nfDiqfEHK5 — Xbox UK (@xboxuk) August 9, 2021

If Xbox’s Gamescom 2021 stream isn’t enough for you, then luckily tomorrow, Xbox and Twitch Gaming have partnered to present another [email protected] Showcase, hich is currently slated for August 10th.