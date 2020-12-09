Xbox Cloud Gaming is coming to iOS and PC next year

Xbox Cloud Gaming will be departing from its current Android exclusive form next year.

With Xbox’s video game subscription service Xbox Game Pass Ultimate bringing Xbox games exclusively to Android devices, the service has been sorely missed on iOS.

This is not Microsoft’s fault. While the service was beta tested on iOS under the Project xCloud beta period, Apple blocked the planned service from coming to iPhone and iPad due to its heavy App Store restrictions.

To combat this, Microsoft has created a browser-based version of Xbox Cloud Gaming to bring the service to iOS users without having to go through Apple’s App Store, the same method as Nvidia with their GeForce Now service.

“In Spring 2021, we will take the next step in our journey to reach more players around the world by making cloud gaming as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate available on Windows PCs through the Xbox app and browser, and iOS devices through mobile web browser,” said CVP of Microsoft Gaming, Jerret West.

“By adding over a billion devices as a path to playing in the Xbox ecosystem, we envision a seamless experience for all types of players; whether it’s playing Minecraft Dungeons with your Xbox friends using touch controls on an iPhone, or jumping into a Destiny 2: Beyond Light strike on a Surface Pro when you have a break between meetings.”

“We are doing this by embracing multiple devices and providing a consistent Xbox experience wherever you log in, whether that’s on your Xbox Series X|S, PC, Xbox One, Android device or – starting in Spring 2021 – your Windows PC and iOS device from the cloud.”

We’ve already seen footage of the Xbox Cloud Gaming service running flawlessly on PC hardware, a perfect option for gamers with low-end PC hardware that can’t run console level games. It’s impressive, but it will be fun to try out properly next year.