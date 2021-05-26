Xbox has announced today that the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will stream on Sunday, June 13 at 10:00 a.m. PT across Twitch, Youtube, Facebook and Twitter.

The showcase event is set to be “a 90-minute show packed with everything you want to know about the epic gaming lineup coming out of this partnership,” according to the Xbox Wire news post announcing the news.

The event, which is set to take place as part of this years all digital E3, will also include news about “the incredible games coming to Xbox this holiday, upcoming releases on Xbox Game Pass, and more.”

There are no confirmed details yet on what exactly might be revealed, but with Bethesda working on, Starfield, the new Indiana Jones game, and not to mention the next Elder Scrolls game, there could be some huge announcements.

Outside of Bethesda, Xbox has plenty more studios and games in the works that we can hope for news about, such as Psychonauts 2, Fable, Forza Motorsport, and of course, Halo Infinite.