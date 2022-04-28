Microsoft has announced that, after stealing the limelight at E3 last year, the Xbox & Bethesda Game Showcase returns once more on the 12th of June.

E3 2022 may be canceled in every sense of the word, thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and a lackluster presentation last year, but thankfully we’re far from being deprived of gaming presentations this year, with Xbox and Bethesda the latest publishers to make sure of that.

Scheduled to kick-off at 10 am PT / 1 pm EST / 6 pm BST on Sunday the 12th of June, the Xbox & Bethesda Game Showcase is set to “include everything you need to know about the diverse lineup of games coming soon to the Xbox ecosystem, including upcoming releases to Game Pass on Xbox and PC.”

Last year the Xbox & Bethesda Game Showcase undoubtedly stole the show during E3 thanks to announcements such as Arkane Studios’ Redfall, Avalanche Studios’ Contraband, and, of course, Bethesda’s Starfield, which we’ll likely see again this year.

Save the date! Catch the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12: https://t.co/dmANSvXrbE | #XboxBethesda pic.twitter.com/AMFhrLhAtC — Xbox (@Xbox) April 28, 2022

The livestream will be available to watch live for free from a variety of outlets, with the presentation being broadcast in over 30 languages. Viewers can tune in to the livestream from Xbox’s official accounts across YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, and even TikTok.

Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest is also due to kick off at some point this June in order to fill the month with even more announcements and reveals.