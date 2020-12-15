Microsoft’s Xbox app for both Android and iOS has received an update. The update takes the Xbox Android app to Version 2012.1207.2233, while the latest version of the iOS app is 2012.1207.2233. Apart from that, the update now lets you send custom images in Chats. To be more specific, you’ll now be able to send photos from your device or directly from your camera via a chat message. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Send custom images in Chats! You can now send photos from your device or directly from your camera to your Xbox friends via a Chat message.

You can download the Xbox app from the below links, or you can go to the Google Play Store/ App Store and search for the app.

via Onmsft