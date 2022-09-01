Xbox announces Tokyo Game Show 2022 Stream

Xbox confirmed that its fans can expect an Xbox Stream for this year’s Tokyo Game Show, which will be held on September 15 at 6 p.m. JST / 9 a.m. UTC / 2 a.m. PDT. According to the gaming brand, the stream will give viewers new details and updates about different games it presently has and will soon offer to all gamers.

“We invite fans to tune in to the Tokyo Game Show 2022 Xbox Stream where you can expect to see updates on existing titles from Xbox Game Studios and titles launching from developer partners that we hope will delight players here in Japan, across Asia and around the world,” Jeremy Hinton, Head of Xbox Asia, writes on Xbox Wire.

Those interested in watching the Xbox Stream have a lot of options where to view it, including on Tokyo Game Show’s YouTube channel, Xbox YouTube channels in Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, and on Bilibili in China.