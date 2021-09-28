Xbox has announced October’s lineup for Games with Gold, which features a compelling 3200 Gamerscore up for grabs from a haul of games worth $74.96.

A new month is nearly upon us, so, as always, there’s another selection of free games to look forward to with this month Xbox offering Castlevania: Harmony of Despair and Hover via Games with Gold.

Aaero – October 1st to 31st

Speed through stunning, stylised environments tracing ribbons of light, releasing the energy in the music. Battle strange enemies and fight epic boss battles all driven by an incredible licensed soundtrack.

Hover – October 16th to November 15th

Experience the thrills of a fast-paced single and multiplayer Parkour game. Join the Rebellion and deride the security forces of an anti-leisure tyranny. Rise up to the many challenges of a futuristic Open World. Assemble your team, enhance your gear and perform incredible tricks and combos.

Castlevania: Harmony of Despair – October 1st to 15th

Step into the shadows of the hell house: Castlevania is back in all its pixel-powered 2D glory, this time in full 1080p! Call upon the series’ most hallowed heroes and vanquish your nemesis, Dracula!

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X – October 16th to 31st

Raccoon City was just the beginning. Claire and Chris Redfield’s nightmare continues as the siblings fight to survive against zombies and other monstrosities within Umbrella’s deadly facilities.

Even if these games aren’t your perfect cup of tea, they are free for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, so there’s no reason not to grab them via Games with Gold!