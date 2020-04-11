Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been taking the world by storm since its release at the end of March, and it seems that the team at Xbox has also been enjoying the latest big release from Nintendo.

The official Xbox Twitter shared two Xbox-inspired clothing designs for use in New Horizons, consisting of a Green Reflection short-sleeve tee and an Open Box sweater.

From our island to yours ??? pic.twitter.com/eyNXwRzysP — Xbox (@Xbox) April 10, 2020

If you’re playing New Horizons, you can download both shirts by using the code machine at the Able Sisters. An active Nintendo Switch Online subscription is required to use the machine.

Regardless of whether you’re an Xbox die-hard, a huge Nintendo fan, or someone who just enjoys videogames without wanting to get involved in console wars, we can all agree that these designs are both adorable and fashionable. To quote Xbox – when everybody plays, we all win.

We've got nothing but love for all gamers. Love, and digital t-shirts! — Xbox (@Xbox) April 10, 2020

In related Animal Crossing: New Horizons news, the game’s latest v1.1.4 patch has finally stopped the in-game eggpocalypse from inundating players with themed eggs. While eggs have been spawning significantly less often lately, they’ll return in full force for the Bunny Day event on April 12th.