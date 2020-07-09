Xbox Boss explains the platform is “always in the market for new Xbox Game Studios”

Xbox Boss Phil Spencer has expressed interest in acquiring even more development studios to bring under the Xbox Game Studios brand in the future.

In an interview with GamesIndustry, Spencer explained that Microsoft isn’t necessarily done with their acquisition of game studios after picking up the likes of Obsidian, inXile, Ninja Theory and more.

“The Game Pass portfolio and subscriber base continues to grow. We’re launching a new console. Last year was our biggest year ever on PC in terms of revenue as Xbox Game Studios. A lot of the business is doing really well, so we’re always in the market for new opportunities with studios,” Spencer explained.

“We have really strong support from Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, and Amy Hood, the CFO. And there’s been no signal at all that we should be slowing down, but just to go at a pace that is maintainable for us as a leadership team. We’re always out there talking to people. But it has to be the right opportunity.”

These comments come after the news that Xbox may be interested in purchasing WB Games from AT&T, an acquisition that is currently valued at $4 billion for a large number of beloved game studios.