Microsoft has revealed their new Xbox Academy initiative to help teach aspiring game developers to create their own awesome games.

Starting on September 12th up until September 13th, the Xbox Academy digital workshops will see developers from Playground Games (the minds behind Forza Horizon and the upcoming Fable reboot) tech up-and-coming game devs.

Hosted by the East London Arts and Music college, the first digital workshop sessions will teach “the fundamentals of game design, including an overview of how UK based Playground Games approaches game design for acclaimed titles like the Forza Horizon franchise.”

The Xbox Academy initiative will be hosted remotely with participants requiring a PC with both the latest version of Unity and 3D Game Kit installed. Participants must be 16 years old or above.

“I’m thrilled that Playground Games is part of Xbox Academy and that our team members Maria Lee and Ryan Greene can share their experience and knowledge with games creators,” added Gavin Raeburn, Studio Director of Playground Games.

“As a team, we are passionate about fostering new talent in the industry, such as with our 12-month placement scheme for university students from relevant courses. This event is another great way that we can pass on some of the expertise within the studio to inspire the next generation of game creators.”

If you want to get in on the knowledge session, click here to register your interest. Spaces are limited.