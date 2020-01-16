Aaron Greenberg, head of Xbox Games Marketing, is now officially an honorary Vice President for SpecialEffect.

SpecialEffect is a charity that aims to put fun and inclusion back into the lives of people with physical disabilities by helping them to play videogames.

Delighted to announce our dear friend @AaronGreenberg as a SpecialEffect honorary Vice President ??? https://t.co/eqHOKIFvzO pic.twitter.com/Np0CJHY7AZ — SpecialEffect (@SpecialEffect) January 15, 2020

“I have been incredibly inspired by the critically important work Dr Mick Donegan and the team at SpecialEffect are doing every day to help gamers with physical disabilities,” said Aaron in a post on the SpecialEffect website.

“We’ve not only benefitted from their involvement in the development of the Xbox Adaptive Controller, but we’re grateful for how they are using this and other products to create custom solutions for even the most severely disabled gamers.”

“There is no price you can put on the pure joy you see when a gamer is able to play their favourite game again, as when everyone can play, we all win!”

SpecialEffect Founder and CEO Dr Mick Donegan said, “I’m absolutely delighted that Aaron has accepted SpecialEffect’s invitation to become a Vice President. As we seek to help more and more disabled people across the world, for us to have support from such a hugely respected advocate as Aaron is both a massive honour and privilege.”

This isn’t the first time that Xbox has worked with with SpecialEffect, with Aaron visiting the SpecialEffect Games Room last year to test out the extraordinary EyeMine software.

Highlight for me today was getting to use the EyeMine software @SpecialEffect team helped develop so gamers with disabilities can play @Minecraft with their eyes. ????? pic.twitter.com/qKdwQAqV5c — Aaron Greenberg ?????? (@aarongreenberg) November 12, 2019

The Xbox Adaptive Controller was also created thanks to a partnership between Microsoft and organisations around the world, including SpecialEffect, The AbleGamers Charity, The Cerebral Palsy Foundation, Craig Hospital, and Warfighter Engaged.

For more information about SpecialEffect and the good work they do, you can check out their official website by following the link here.