Microsoft has revealed the Xbox 2020 Special Olympics virtual gaming event, a remote video game competition for Special Olympics athletes.



This successor to Microsoft’s Seattle-based Special Olympics USA Games competition back in 2018 will see Microsoft team up with Special Olympics to bring an exciting Forza Motorsport 7 tournament to all.

“With athletic training and competitions currently postponed due to COVID-19, Special Olympics are looking for new ways to connect, compete, and just have fun,” Xbox wrote in an Xbox Wire post.

“Enveloping this event will be stories of the athletes themselves – allowing a broad fanbase to know who they are, what they care about, how they are feeling – and cheer them on as they discover new community and excitement in playing Forza Motorsport 7. Eleven states will be represented in this year’s event with over 35 athletes participating.”

The Xbox 2020 Special Olympics virtual gaming event will be hosted on Mixer, Xbox YouTube and Twitch on May 30th 2020 at 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET.

The competition will hold its award ceremony in the popular survival-crafting game Minecraft. Now that’s adorable!