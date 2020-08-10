Microsoft has revealed that they have stopped their monthly Xbox 20/20 news releases in an effort to be more flexible with their announcements.

The Xbox 20/20 initiative was revealed by Microsoft just three months ago to give fans huge monthly announcements in the lead up to the next-generation releases of Xbox Series X and the constantly leaked but still not revealed Xbox Series S.

However, Microsoft will no longer be sticking to this form of announcements after the company has “reassessed” their programming for the rest of this year.

“Xbox has a massive year ahead of us,” said CVP of gaming marketing Jerret West in a sneakily updated version of the program’s original reveal article. “After reassessing our programming for the rest of the year, we’ve decided to stop using the “Xbox 20/20” phrasing as it implied that we would be releasing information in one way only, through a dedicated monthly show.”

“We’ve got so much more to share with news about Xbox Series X, new games like Halo: Infinite, and cloud gaming via Xbox Game Pass. We’re going to share that news in a variety of ways. It may sometimes be a dedicated show, YouTube videos, partnering with others, or sharing the latest via Xbox Wire. We want to stay flexible with how we connect with you.”

