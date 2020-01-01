WWE 2K20 rendered unplayable as the game enters 2020

WWE 2K20 might be named after the first year in our new decade, but it doesn’t seem planned to survive in this New Year. As the game enters the start of 2020, many players are finding the title to be unplayable.

As soon as the clocks struck midnight on January 1st, 2020 – Happy New Year! – many players found that they couldn’t play the title without the game hard-crashing to their system desktop.

Without fail, entering the game’s Originals mode with your console resting firmly in the present will cause the title to crash without fail. Posted on Twitter by TheShiningDown, the owner of the WWESupercard Subreddit, this issue is plaguing fans of the extreme sports title.

To fix the issue, players will have to change the date on their system back to 2019 in order for the game to keep running.

hey #WWE2K #WWE2K20 players! crashing when trying to create anything? crashing when entering the Originals menu? you're not alone! but I've got a fix! change your system date 1 day back. @WWEgames fucked up the game and made it force close in 2020 on most modes. not kidding. RT — Mike (@TheShiningDown) January 1, 2020

Once you’re in the game mode, you can change your date back. The title only appears to get confused on the initial check, not when you’re already in the game mode.

So, what’s the reason for WWE 2K20 crashing on 2020? Well, we don’t know for sure, but there are a few reasons. One could be the way the game catalogues time; while many will claim “planned obsolescence”, WWE 2K20 is designed to live until the winter period of 2020 at the very least.

Back in 2015, social media website Twitter completely broke down on the 29th December, 2014 for Android users. Those who used that version of the social media application were unable to login to the service due to the application thinking it was already 2015.

I MITMed Twitter for Android's login to see why it was failing. The Twitter servers think it's 2015. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/iEu4rEUub9 — Ninji (for EPOC R5 devices) (@_Ninji) December 29, 2014

This was due to the service’s use of the financial ISO calendar instead of the generic Gregorgian calender. While we don’t know if the game does use the ISO calendar, the financial start of the year started just a few days ago.

As for WWE 2K20, it’s not a good game, but it’s still got more soul than Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

In our review, we said, “It’s clear that WWE 2K20 needs a lot more time in the oven. The departure of Yukes has clearly had an effect on the series’ annual development, an effect that publisher 2K should have realised and accounted for. Even with the countless bugs and crashes, there’s still a soul here that’s hard to extinguish and for all its faults, at least we know the bigger company is to blame.”