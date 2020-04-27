WWE 2K Battlegrounds announced after annual game’s cancellation

WWE 2K21 might be cancelled, but publisher 2K Games is still giving us options to smash faces through tables with the reveal of WWE 2K Battlegrounds, a cartoony take on the franchise.

Instead of the tryhard big-macho simulation of the core series, WWE 2K Battlegrounds is pretty much the exact opposite. You’ll be participating in over-the-top fights that see you launching famous wrestlers far into the air and straight into the mouths of crocodiles.

“We’re thrilled to introduce you to WWE 2K Battlegrounds, a completely new WWE gaming experience that will feature arcade-style action and over-the-top Superstar designs, environments and moves,” 2K announced. “We’re focusing on social pick-up-and-play fun, but with plenty of depth for those who want to get way into it.”

“We are extending the production timeline and will not be releasing a WWE 2K simulation game in 2020,” 2K continued. “We want to ensure the development team at Visual Concepts can create a great game that will entertain grizzled WWE 2K veterans, as well as newcomers who want to climb through the ropes and step into the ring for the very first time.”

To us, WWE 2K Battlegrounds looks mental. After the awesome WWE All-Stars back on last-gen consoles, it’s great to see the whacky side of WWE games return.