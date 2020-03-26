Happy Thursday! It’s time for your regularly scheduled article on this week’s free offerings from the Epic Games Store and you can now get World War Z, Figment, and Tormentor x Punisher for the low price of nothing!

In order to claim your free games, you’ll need an Epic Games account. You can then pick up your games either through your browser or through the Epic Games Launcher.

It’s free to sign up for an Epic account and the launcher is completely free to download. There’s no payment information required at any point.

You’ll need to have the launcher to play your games but there’s no rush as, once you’ve claimed them, they’ll be yours for as long as you keep your Epic account active. Keeping it active just means not deleting your account – you don’t need to log in every day or anything!

World War Z is a heart-pounding four-player cooperative third-person shooter featuring massive swarms of zombies that recklessly rush their living prey. Focused on fast-paced gameplay — and inspired by the incredibly popular Paramount Pictures property of the same name — World War Z explores new storylines and characters from around the world in tense, overwhelming, gruesomely exciting missions crafted specifically for modern PCs.

If co-op games about stopping zombie hordes is your thing, you can get World War Z for free by following the link here.

A musical action-adventure set in the recesses of the human mind… Welcome to the world of Figment. A strange and surreal world; a place filled with our deepest thoughts, urges and memories, populated by the many voices we hear in our heads. Discover the human subconscious. This mind has been quiet and calm for many years. But something has changed. New thoughts have started to emerge – taking the shape of nightmarish creatures who spread fear wherever they go.

If Figment is more your style (or if you just like free games!) then you can pick it up for yourself by following the link here.

Welcome! It’s a real planet, look it up. Everything in Tormentor?Punisher can be killed in one hit, including bosses and yourself. Bosses change the shape of the arena, conjuring rooms and traps to make it more hellish and brutal. Demons adjust to your play style and punish you accordingly. Explore and discover new ways of killing enemies to gain cool upgrades. Reload your machine gun by firing your shotgun. Yeah, you read that right. Kill, destroy demons, rack up combos, get upgrades by performing unique kills, and try to survive the constant onslaught. Oh, and look good to your friends by smashing their scores on the leaderboards. Got It? Good.

Last, but not least, you can get the delightfully demonic Tormentor x Punisher by following the link here.

All three games will be free until April 2nd at 4pm GMT, when they’ll return to their full price. Up for grabs next Thursday are interactive exploration simulator Gone Home and suspenseful action-adventure Hob. Come back next Thursday to see what’s going for free afterwards but, in the meantime, stay safe, wash your hands, and happy gaming!