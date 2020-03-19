World War Z cross-play launches on Monday for Xbox and PC

After almost a year after its release, Saber Interactive’s World War Z video-game will finally allow different platforms to play together. That’s right, World War Z cross-play is coming very soon.

As part of the final update for World War Z Season 2, players will be able to experience World War Z cross-play on March 23rd. The new cross-play feature will only apply to the game’s PvE modes.

The Crossplay Update arrives on Monday March 23, Survivors! Get ready for new unique weapon variants and perks, crossplay support, a new mission objective, and balancing improvements to Horde Mode Z! pic.twitter.com/C75aLfDpnZ — World War Z Game (@wwzthegame) March 17, 2020

Initially, World War Z cross-play will be only available on Xbox One and PC. PlayStation 4 players will be thrown into the mix eventually, but there’s no date on that yet.

Unfortunately, World War Z will not support cross-play parties to chat with and invite friends from different platforms. World War Z cross-play has instead been achieved through a unified matchmaking pool that will randomly pair players together.

The March 23rd update will also include a few more bonuses for players. There will be new weapon variants – all free – alongside a bunch of new missions objectives. The update well also introduce since new paid DLC character skins.

The War Heroes character skin DLC arrives on the same day as the Crossplay Update next Monday, March 23! Who do you think the two hidden characters are? pic.twitter.com/y9uKUQoDZ6 — World War Z Game (@wwzthegame) March 18, 2020

When we reviewed World War Z back in April, we thought it was “a thrilling co-op shooter that puts awe back into the genre.” Read our full review of the game here.