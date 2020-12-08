Activision has revealed that the recent release of World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is now the fastest selling PC game of all time!

Revealed through an investors report from the video game publisher, Activision explained that the current sales of the popular MMO expansion has sold over 3.7 million copies in just a single day.

Released on WoW’s 16th anniversary – November 23rd – World of Warcraft: Shadowlands overlook the previous fastest selling PC game of all time, Diablo 3, a title that shipped 3.5 million copies in its first day of release.

In the months leading up to the release of World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, Activision noted that the long-running massively multiplayer online role playing game had successfully maintained “its highest number of players on monthly or longer-term subscriptions compared to the same period ahead of and following any WoW expansion in the past decade, in both the West and the East.”

The publisher revealed that players are spending more time playing the game than any similar period during the last 10 years with total player time nearly doubling compared to the same period last year.

Of course, player statistics could be massively increased due to the still ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has seen player activity skyrocket industry wide. However these numbers were achieved, it’s still an impressive achievement for an expansion for an old MMO – World of Warcraft is still the MMO to beat.

It’s been a huge thrill to enter this whole-new dimension of the Warcraft universe together with millions of players around the world,” said J. Allen Brack, president of Blizzard Entertainment. “It’s been equally rewarding to see players enjoying all of the new features and content in Shadowlands —whether they’re exploring new aspects of their characters with the Covenants or setting foot in WoW for the first time with the new-player experience in Exile’s Reach—and there’s much more to come.”