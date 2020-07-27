Blizzard’s iconic MMORPG might be coming to Xbox Series X in its console debut as the game has been rated for release in Brazil.

Discovered by Gematsu, World of Warcraft saw a new rating classified for its upcoming expansion Shadowlands on the Brazilian Classifications Board. The ratings information clarifies two release targets for the upcoming expansion: PC and Xbox Series X.

Not sure if this is an error, but World of Warcraft: Shadowlands was rated in Brazil today for Xbox Series X + PC. https://t.co/PVcoSIn1ii@Blizzard_Ent @Warcraft Can you provide some insight? pic.twitter.com/h1n1lLUXIY — Gematsu (@gematsucom) July 27, 2020

Xbox MMOs have been slowly coming to console over the past few years in the form of Neverwinter, Star Trek Online and more. With Xbox consoles now fully supporting keyboard and mouse and Blizzard Entertainment bringing controller support to their MMO, Xbox seems to be a great platform for WoW’s console debut.

This news comes after the rumours that Xbox will be scrapping Xbox Live Gold sometime in the future as they further push Xbox Game Pass and Project xCloud. With World of Warcraft being a subscription-based MMO, Blizzard would be more inclined to bring their game to Xbox if the platform doesn’t already include another subscription to play it.