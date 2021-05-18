Blizzard has announced today that World of Warcraft is available for Windows 10 ARM64 devices in the latest build of the Chains of Domination PTR.

“While our internal testing has been successful,” World of Warcraft community manager Kaivax notes that “we’re looking for any unexpected issues that might be out there,” so players are encouraged to test the build for themselves.

On these low powered CPU’s it’s mentioned that “we expect the performance of the game to be relative to the specifications of the device,” so the team are looking for feedback as they undoubtedly try to improve the experience.

If you’re wondering what all this is about, ARM is a low powered CPU series, with its own version of Windows to use, which is commonly found in mobile devices such as the Surface Pro X. So now there’ll finally be native support for devices using this hardware.

Chains of Domination is the latest update coming to World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, where the headlining features are a new raid called Sanctum of Domination, and a new subzone in The Maw called Korthia, City of Secrets, both of which should give players plenty to sink their teeth into.