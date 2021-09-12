One of the best features of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is that they are IPX7 waterproof, meaning when sold they are certified for immersion in clean water for up to 30 minutes at a depth of 1 metre.

They are still however not ideal for swimming with, principally because if they fall from your ears you will never find them again, even at the bottom of a pool.

A new patent suggests Samsung has however been working on the issue.

Uncovered by LetsGoDigital, the March 3rd 2021 patent for a ‘Wearable device that can be worn on ears of user, and accessory for supporting communication thereof’ which was published on the 10th September, explains how an optional and removable neckband would make the Buds perfectly usable in the pool.

Interestingly the neckband will not only prevent you from losing your Buds, but also provide an air pathway for the Bluetooth signals to travel underwater from one ear bud to the other, since the water would otherwise block the signal.

Unfortunately, it is not known if Samsung will be producing a real product, but maybe the idea will inspire a company to replicate it if Samsung does not.

The full patent can be seen here.