Yesterday Wired Productions streamed their Wired Direct live stream event, that showed off the latest offerings from the publisher coming throughout the year.

Tin Hearts | PC, Nintendo Switch, Oculus, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

The show kicked off with the trailer for Tin Hearts, a lemmings style adventure in a miniature toy-filled universe where you use the environment to direct your little toy soldiers, all while enjoying some stellar narration it sounds like.

Lumote | PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One

Following this, we got to see Lumote, a puzzle platformer with some stunning neon visuals set in a uniquely almost underwater setting. Throughout the trailer, we got to see the funky player character blob piloting some other blob-esque creatures to active switches and illuminate the circuitry like level.

Martha Is Dead | PC, PS5 Xbox Series X|S

The lovely mood built over the last two trailers quickly vanishes with the Marth Is Dead trailer opening on a creepy “Can you tell me a bedtime story” to set the psychological horror tone for the game. Being a horror game, the trailer of course has a lot of spooky imagery, like the old classic silhouetted ghost or the getting sucked into a mirror trick.

The Falconeer: Surprise free DLC: Atun’s Folly | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Surprise! It’s time for a free The Falconeer DLC, Atun’s Folly, introducing a new pirate settlement with new pirate-y missions to raid the Imperium’s wealthy traders! The free update that’s available now also includes new enemies to spice up your bird combat!

Tiny Troopers: Global Ops | PC: Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Twin-stick shooter series Tiny Troopers is getting a sequel with Global Ops, which brings the series to consoles old and new. This announcement trailer didn’t show off all too much, with its release date just a vague 2021 for now.

Deliver Us The Moon | PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S

The beloved Sci-Fi thriller is getting a next-gen update as a free upgrade for all current owners. Beyond the swanky graphics, there isn’t much we haven’t seen already in the last-gen version, though with ray traced shadows and reflections, what’s not to love?

Arcade Paradise | PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

“Enter a gaming paradise where there’s zero sun and maximum fun!” The trailer booms, to announce over 35 arcade games bundled into one, with games ranging from vector-based graphics, all the way through to early 3D games. The trailer ends on this all being a front for a laundry service. So a fun time either way!

The Last Worker | PC, Nintendo Switch, Oculus, PS5, Xbox Series X|S

Lastly, we got to see The Last Worker, a first-person narrative adventure centred around the struggles of an increasingly automated world. With a gorgeous art style and an increasingly relevant setting, The Last Worker promises to tell a compelling pale performed by an all-star cast.

You can watch the full Wired Direct stream for yourself below, including the riveting 30-minute countdown at the start of the steam.