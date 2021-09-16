WipEout Rush announced for iOS and Android

WipEout is back, but not as you might want it to, as it’s returning in WipEout Rush, a mobile game with “compelling merge gameplay.”

“If I want that visceral, immersive, intense racing experience, I’ll find it waiting on PlayStation,” Rogue Games CEO Matt Casamassina told IGN. “But at the same time, we’re delighted that we could rethink wipEout for mobile with some fun new play mechanics and gorgeous visuals.”

Alongside the visuals which have been “reimagined for mobile,” WipEout Rush also promises “unique card-based racing” will hopefully keep this new iteration of WipEout interesting. Despite what the trailer claims, we can’t help but have some seriously strong flashbacks to Forza Street, and the less said about Forza Street the better.

In a world in which the engaging Asphalt series exists, we’re still struggling to fathom how WipEout could return in this way without much in the way of controls, but who knows, maybe this will be the surprise hit of next year and actually be good.

If you can’t tell, we’re just a little bit cynical of the return of this racing icon, and the people in the YouTube comments aren’t too happy either, with the official announcement video from IGN already sitting at 1.1k dislikes to a measly 277 likes.

WipEout rush is currently planned to launch onto Android and iOS devices sometime in early 2022.