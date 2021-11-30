The official Windows Ugly Sweater 2021 is now available for order from Microsoft. This year’s sweater is inspired by the classic Minesweeper game available on Windows. You can buy this sweater to support AbleGamers. Microsoft will contribute $100,000 USD to AbleGamers in support of its mission.

This year we’re supporting AbleGamers on their quest to create opportunities that enable play in order to combat social isolation, foster inclusive communities, and improve the quality of life for people with disabilities.

You can order it here for $74.99.