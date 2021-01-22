Microsoft is updating its Windows Terminal app with ironically a new GUI-based Settings feature.

The new-look was announced by Windows Terminal program manager, Kayla Cinnamon, and can be seen demoed in her video below:

Seen in the main branch on GitHub, coming soon to a Windows Terminal Preview release near you! ?https://t.co/qcc0UnPova pic.twitter.com/CpR0Fi5a3V — Kayla Cinnamon ? (@cinnamon_msft) January 21, 2021

The Settings page opens up in a tab just like a Terminal session and features the usual Windows 10 styling, including a Light and Dark mode.

For those who prefer to stay in the command line, you can still edit the Settings JSON file in the usual way.

The feature should be released to Windows Terminal Preview soon and can be found here.

via Neowin