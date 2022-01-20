Microsoft has released a new build of the next Windows Server Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) Preview that contains both the Desktop Experience and Server Core installation options for Datacenter and Standard editions.

Microsoft has made Windows Server Long-Term Servicing Channel Preview available in ISO format in 18 languages, and in VHDX format in English only. .

Microsoft is also offering a download of the Microsoft Server Languages and Optional Features Preview

The update is available on the public symbol server and, when available, Insiders with Azure subscriptions may also test previews of server products in the Microsoft Server Operating Systems Preview in the Azure Marketplace.

The branding has not yet been updated and remains as Windows Server 2022 in this preview – when reporting issues Microsoft asks IT staff to refer to “VNext” rather than Windows Server 2022 which is currently in the market.

Registered Insiders may navigate directly to the Windows Server Insider Preview download page.

Find the appropriate keys at Microsoft here.