Microsoft has released a new Office Insider Preview Build 14912.20000 for Windows users that registered in the Beta Channel of the Office Insider program.

The new Office Insider Preview build adds improvements to the Power BI-connected PivotTables, enabling easy drag-and-drop aggregations by dragging fields into the Values area of the PivotTable. Also, the update includes notable fixes for issues found in Word, Outlook, Access, Office Suite. You can know more about these features in detail by reading the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Excel

Improved Power BI-connected PivotTables

Many users have requested improvements for PivotTables connected to Power BI datasets, enabling easy drag-and-drop aggregations by dragging fields into the Values area of the PivotTable. Now they’re here! This work builds on recent improvements that make it easier to create Power BI-connected PivotTables without having to leave Excel.

Learn more

Word

Notable Fix

We fixed an issue where an error appeared on closing any document containing a list style with the “New documents based on this template” option enabled.

Outlook

Notable Fixes

We fixed an issue where the list of folders in Outlook stopped responding to mouse clicks after a contact profile card was opened.

We fixed an issue where a hyperlinked URL didn’t change automatically when there was a change in the shared OneDrive link using Outlook.

Access

Notable Fix

We fixed an issue where some SQL Server drivers would show the error “String data, right truncation (#0)” when a user tried to add more than 8,000 bytes worth of data to a varchar(max) field.

Office Suite

Notable Fix

We fixed an issue where some default applications disappeared after the monthly Office update.

To update to the latest Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.