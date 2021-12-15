Microsoft has released Office Insider Preview Build 14729.20108 for Insiders on Windows in the Current Channel. The new Office update adds a couple of useful features to PowerPoint and Outlook.

With the latest Office build installed, you’ll be able to easily create and share videos of your presentation, thanks to the new Record experience. Some of the special features include Teleprompter view, the ability to blur your background to eliminate distractions for your audience.

The new Office build also allows you to start a Teams chat from email, share an email to Teams, or schedule a Teams meeting with email participants. To use these features, you can simply click on the Teams icon at the upper-right corner of a given email and select the action you want. You can read the full official changelog below.

To update to the latest Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.