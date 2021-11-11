Microsoft has released Office Insider Preview Build 14701.20060 for Insiders on Windows in the Current Channel. The new Office build adds an updated profile card style in Outlook, which offers a better view of your organization. The new card style enables easier copying of important information and matches the style of the profile cards in the web version of Outlook. Outlook users can also quickly search across name, title, location, phone number, and other fields in their Address Books. Users can also update their profile photos using link in profile cards.

Changelog

Outlook New profile card style offers better view, more functionality We’ve upgraded the look of the profile cards in Outlook! This new card style offers a better view of your organization, and it enables easier copying of important information. It also matches the style of the profile cards in the web version of Outlook, bringing more consistency across platforms. To check out the new style, just open an email and double-click on any name in the address fields. Click on the Organization tab to see the latest improvements to that view. Improved Address Book search Finding someone in your Address Book can be a challenge if you don’t know their full name or the exact spelling. To help with this issue, we’ve now made the Outlook Address Book search function look across all contact fields by default—enabling you to quickly search across name, title, location, phone number, and other fields in your Address Book. Just enter your query in the search box and hit Enter or click the arrow button to see the results. If you prefer the previous behavior (searching only on names), select the Name only option above the search box. We’ve added a new way for you to update your photo in Outlook. Now when you open your own profile card, a new link appears under your name and title. Click Update your photo to go to the web page where you can change the photo associated with your profile. Excel Excel 4.0 macros disabled by default Excel 4.0 macros (XLM) will now be disabled by default for users who do not have a group policy configuration in place, or who have not yet configured XLM macro settings in the Excel Trust Center. This step is being taken to improve security for Microsoft 365 customers. Learn more

To update to the latest Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.