Microsoft today released a new Office Insider Preview Build 13926.20000 for Windows users registered in the Beta Channel. The new Insider Preview build brings improvements to Outlook, and notable fixes for Word, Access. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Outlook Turn on shared calendar improvements For shared calendars in Office 365, Outlook can update these calendars using the REST API. Turn on the preview for faster and more reliable updates to shared calendars. Word Notable fixes We fixed an issue that prevented specific policies from being honored.

We fixed an issue in auto save.

We made a fix in Application.OnTime where it might not trigger correctly. Access Notable fixes We fixed an issue when an external application requests an accessibility interface, it will prevent us from shutting down until they release their reference.

To update to the latest Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.