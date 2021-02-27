Microsoft today released a new Office Insider Preview Build 13819.20006 for Windows users registered in the Beta Channel. The new Insider Preview build brings no new features, but it brings fixes for issues found in Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Project. You can read the full official changelog below.
Changelog
Word, PowerPoint
Notable fixes
- We fixed a graphics issue related to unresponsiveness that may occur when loading EMF images.
Excel
Notable fixes
- We fixed an issue that prevented users from exporting an Excel workbook to PDF.
- We fixed an issue where some formatting could be lost when copying a sheet while coauthoring.
Outlook
Notable fixes
- We fixed an issue that caused users to see attachments getting duplicated when removing DRM protection.
- We fixed an issue with alignment of multiple comments.
- We fixed an issue in Read Aloud task pane keyboard shortcuts.
OneNote
Notable fixes
- We fixed an issue that updates OneDrive places to now be filtered out as appropriate per the group policy setting.
Project
Notable fixes
- We fixed an issue where task splits may be wrongly created when saving a project from Project web app to a local file. This would happen if a task calendar with non-standard working times was being used.
- We fixed an issue where if the indicator column is not in the first column spot, when you cut a summary task you aren’t warned that the subtasks will also be removed.
- We fixed an issue where if a user selected the Add Yourself to a Task function on their Timesheet, the correctly resource availability units may not be used on the created assignment.
To update to the latest Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.
Comments