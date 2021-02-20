Microsoft today released a new Office Insider Preview Build 13811.20002 for Windows users registered in the Beta Channel. The new Insider Preview build brings no new features, but it brings fixes for issues found in Outlook, Word, Project. You can read the full official changelog below.
Changelog
Word
Notable fixes
- We fixed an issue in Read Aloud task pane keyboard shortcuts.
Outlook
Notable fixes
- We fixed an issue that caused users to see attachments getting duplicated when removing DRM protection.
Project
Notable fixes
- We fixed an issue where if the indicator column is not in the first column spot, when you cut a summary task you aren’t warned that the subtasks will also be removed.
- We fixed an issue where if a user selected the Add Yourself to a Task function on their Timesheet, the correctly resource availability units may not be used on the created assignment.
To update to the latest Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.
Comments